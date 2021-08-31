Avera Medical Minute
Rain Clearing Out

Sunny this Afternoon
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue in southern parts of the region this morning. Once the rain is done, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be back in the 70s and 80s. The wind will pick up a little bit, especially out west. Tonight, we should be mostly clear with lows back in the 50s for most.

Wednesday looks like it will be a little breezy around the region. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible. Otherwise, we should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s and 80s across the region. Our next chance of rain will get started Wednesday night and last through Thursday. Some parts of the region could see rain all day. Highs will be in the 70s for most. That chance of rain will continue into Thursday night and linger into Friday for some of us.

Over the weekend, we’ll see a couple slight chances of a few showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, so it should be pretty pleasant. Labor Day is looking fantastic! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s around the region. We’ll cool down into the 70s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

