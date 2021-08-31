Avera Medical Minute
Sanford Pentagon to host Sioux Falls Little League welcome home celebration

Sioux Falls Little League team displays the Sioux Falls flag at the Little League World Series...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Pentagon is set to host a welcome home celebration for the Sioux Falls Little League team on Wednesday.

The celebration will take place at 7 pm Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon. The celebration will include speakers, gifts, and a few surprises, the Pentagon says. The event will be live-streamed on the Sanford Pentagon’s Facebook page. Doors to the Pentagon will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Masks are required for all in attendance.

Sioux Falls recently completed a historic run at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The 14-player team reached the championship game of the Tom Seaver bracket, before finishing fourth place overall on Sunday. It’s the best finish ever by a team from the Midwest Region.

This was the second-ever appearance by Sioux Falls in the Little League World Series, the other coming in 2017 when the community was in its first year of eligibility.

