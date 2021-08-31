Sanford Pentagon to host Sioux Falls Little League welcome home celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Pentagon is set to host a welcome home celebration for the Sioux Falls Little League team on Wednesday.

The celebration will take place at 7 pm Wednesday at the Sanford Pentagon. The celebration will include speakers, gifts, and a few surprises, the Pentagon says. The event will be live-streamed on the Sanford Pentagon’s Facebook page. Doors to the Pentagon will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Masks are required for all in attendance.

Sioux Falls recently completed a historic run at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The 14-player team reached the championship game of the Tom Seaver bracket, before finishing fourth place overall on Sunday. It’s the best finish ever by a team from the Midwest Region.

This was the second-ever appearance by Sioux Falls in the Little League World Series, the other coming in 2017 when the community was in its first year of eligibility.

