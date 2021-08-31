Sioux Falls, health system leaders to hold Wednesday briefing on COVID-19 surge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the City of Sioux Falls, Avera Medical Group, and Sanford Health will be holding a news conference at the Washington Pavilion on Wednesday to discuss a surge in COVID-19 cases in our area.

Sioux Falls Public Health Director Dr. Charles Chima will be joined by Dr. David Basel, the vice president for clinical quality for Avera Medical Group, and Dr. Mike Wilde, the vice president medical officer for Sanford Health.

The news conference is set to take place Wednesday at Noon. Dakota News Now does plan to stream the conference on its social media platforms and also broadcast the conference live on TV.

This is a developing story. Stay with Dakota News Now for continuing coverage.

