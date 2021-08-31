Sioux Falls Little League team returns home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team returned home late Monday night, after spending almost a month on the road. The team finished fourth at the Little League World Series in Williamsport over the weekend. This trip to the was much different for the kids. Because of the pandemic, they were isolated and had little to no interaction with their families. While the players are happy to be home, the experience was once in a lifetime.

“Words can’t really describe it. It was just amazing. I don’t think I ever stopped smiling. It was just amazing meeting all the other teams, getting to know our teammates more.” said third baseman Noah Kuenzi.

There will be a welcome home ceremony tomorrow night at 7 at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.