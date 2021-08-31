South Dakota National Guard unit to support Monument Health amid rising COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota National Guard will support Monument Health in its COVID-19 testing efforts in western South Dakota.

Monument Health’s media relations confirmed to Dakota News Now that the National Guard will be assisting with the healthcare facility. A National Guardsman also told Dakota News Now that his unit, which has been vaccinated, was trained to perform COVID tests over the weekend.

“This past week, I had conversations with all three South Dakota hospital systems and asked them what they needed as cases start to rise again. Monument asked for the National Guard to assist them in their testing efforts, and we are happy to help,” said Governor Noem.

The soldiers were activated to Belle Fourche, Custer, Rapid City, Spearfish, and Sturgis.

