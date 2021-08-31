Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota National Guard unit to support Monument Health amid rising COVID-19 cases

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota National Guard will support Monument Health in its COVID-19 testing efforts in western South Dakota.

Monument Health’s media relations confirmed to Dakota News Now that the National Guard will be assisting with the healthcare facility. A National Guardsman also told Dakota News Now that his unit, which has been vaccinated, was trained to perform COVID tests over the weekend.

“This past week, I had conversations with all three South Dakota hospital systems and asked them what they needed as cases start to rise again. Monument asked for the National Guard to assist them in their testing efforts, and we are happy to help,” said Governor Noem.

The soldiers were activated to Belle Fourche, Custer, Rapid City, Spearfish, and Sturgis.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old Mitchell girl shot in head in “negligent” discharge
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
Chris Roberts, Simeon Johnson
Police: Two robbery suspects arrested over the weekend
Mitchell School Board approves mask requirement
Mitchell School District reinstates mask mandate
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Latest News

“What we really want to celebrate through this yard to table month is just doing things a...
Yard to table month celebrated in Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday
Eastbank Block Party
Sioux Falls Little League team displays the Sioux Falls flag at the Little League World Series...
Sioux Falls Little League team returns home