Weekend storm damages Lennox High School, classes district-wide to resume Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Classes were canceled for the Lennox School District Monday because of prolonged power outages in the city over the weekend, and damage to the local high school.

Saturday’s severe weather tore a portion of the Lennox High School’s roof off.

Part of the membrane that keeps water out was peeled back, letting rain pour into the band room, the shop class, and the agriculture classroom.

In addition, ceiling tiles were broken throughout the section of the school where water got in, and acoustic panels were saturated in the band room.

However, the damage isn’t expected to keep students away from school for long.

“People are working hard, and we know that with the rest of our classroom space that wasn’t impacted, we can safely operate here, we can continue operations as normal, we just won’t be able to use this portion of our building,” Chad Conaway, Lennox School District Superintendent, said.

Since the storm, it has been all hands on deck to get the school repaired.

“Now that we’re 48 hours later, roughly, I’d say it could’ve been much worse and I think we faired (okay),” Conaway said. “I’m just thankful for our firefighters, our volunteers, our staff, everybody’s been very responsive in helping clean out (the school).”

Lenkota Country Club also took the brunt of the storm’s high winds.

“Looks like we’ve completely lost or uprooted 40 trees, probably another 50 or 60 with damage,” Steve Hawley, Lenkota Country Club Manager, said.

Hawley says it looked like a war zone after the storm went through.

“We took a golf cart and tried to drive down a fairway and couldn’t get there, it was that bad,” Hawley said.

Dozens of residents came out Sunday to help clean up. A theme that seems to be common throughout the town.

“Lennox is a good community, they come together and help each other, and that was evident (Sunday) when they showed up out here in droves,” Hawley said. “It looked like we had a tournament on, it was really neat.”

Conaway says repairs to the high school’s damaged roof will be ongoing, but there is no significant damage to the other schools. Classes district-wide will resume Tuesday.

As for the golf course, Lenkota Country Club expects to reopen Wednesday.

