10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 31st

OG wins Dakota Bowl, SDSU ready for Friday, Little Leaguers had a ball and volleyball highlights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman won the Dakota Bowl in thrilling fashion at the MAC. Stig and his players are excited for Colorado State. The SF Little Leaguers are glad to be home after an amazing trip and volleyball highlights from Brandon Valley-OG and Washington-Lincoln.

