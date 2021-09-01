Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

605 Magazine

September Issue
By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is a new issue of 605 Magazine for September and owner, Alana Snyder, shared what is inside. She said there is a new store called The Market on Malchow Plaza located in Aberdeen. She shares another Aberdeen gem, Easton Castle, and talked about its history. Lastly, she talked about the new Railyard Flats. There is a cocktail bar called Highball located on the first floor of the building that recently opened. Snyder said there is a lot of exciting things planned for Fall coming up.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
Judge rules no community service for Ravsnborg
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday
Flash Floods lead to damaged cars in Sioux Falls
Flash Floods lead to damaged cars in Sioux Falls

Latest News

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the...
Dakota News Now joins Gray Television, Salvation Army for Hurricane Ida relief
Mitchell Mask Mandate
Mitchell Mask Mandate
Mitchell High School
Mitchell School District mask mandate starts Sept. 1
Yankton high school (file photo)
Yankton School Board approves mask mandate