SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is a new issue of 605 Magazine for September and owner, Alana Snyder, shared what is inside. She said there is a new store called The Market on Malchow Plaza located in Aberdeen. She shares another Aberdeen gem, Easton Castle, and talked about its history. Lastly, she talked about the new Railyard Flats. There is a cocktail bar called Highball located on the first floor of the building that recently opened. Snyder said there is a lot of exciting things planned for Fall coming up.

