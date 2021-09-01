Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

9-year-old boy killed in fire blamed on scooter charger

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.
New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said a 9-year-old boy died in the fire.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was killed and more than a dozen people were injured in a fire caused by an electric scooter that was charging overnight.

New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Wednesday that firefighters worked “heroically” to remove 14 people from the Queens building where the fire started at around 2 a.m.

But he said that “unfortunately,” a 9-year-old boy died in the fire. Nigro said the boy’s father suffered burns trying to save his son.

The other people rescued from the fire were treated for smoke inhalation.

Nigro said e-bikes and e-scooters should never be charged overnight when people are sleeping.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
Judge rules no community service for Ravsnborg
Health leaders from the City of Sioux Falls as well as Avera and Sanford will hold a news...
Sioux Falls, health system leaders to hold Wednesday briefing on COVID-19 surge
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains...
Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes ‘possible’
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Biden to survey Ida’s storm damage in Louisiana on Friday
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists