Architects planning $9 million renovation for Citizens Building

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sitting six stories high and at 111 years old, the Citizens Building in downtown Aberdeen towers in the skyline. Although having sat empty for some time, it’s new owners believe it has the potential to change the landscape of the city.

“We really think it just has the ability to help kind of be a catalyst, to help change downtown Aberdeen, and really change the whole trajectory of downtown.” said CO-OP Architecture Principal Architect Tom Hurlbert.

The building was purchased by Friends & Citizens, LLC, which is owned by CO-OP Architecture. The firm has plans for $9 million to be put into the building, turning the office building into 40 apartments and two ground level commercial spaces.

“I think if we want to keep attracting the younger professionals, those kinds of people who aren’t maybe quite ready to buy a house and have all the responsibilities. This is something that’s going to help both I think the colleges and businesses who want to keep professionals around the area.” said CO-OP Architect Spencer Sommers.

Hurlbert said this isn’t a quick fix project, adding it will be a long one but well worth the wait.

“This is kind of a buy-and-hold type of investment for us. Something we’re going to invest in, and it’s not a quick fix.” said Hurlbert.

And it’s a chance to build momentum for downtown Aberdeen.

“I think downtown Aberdeen especially, we’re lucky our downtown survived a lot of years of time where downtown didn’t necessarily get the love they deserve.” said Sommers. “I think Aberdeen has that potential, and I think we’re almost there. So it’s good to be a part of it.”

Sommers said there isn’t an exact timeline yet when the project will begin construction.

