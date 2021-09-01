Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Architects planning $9 million renovation for Citizens Building

The Citizens Building in downtown Aberdeen will be getting at $9 million face-lift.
The Citizens Building in downtown Aberdeen will be getting at $9 million face-lift.(CO-OP Architecture)
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sitting six stories high and at 111 years old, the Citizens Building in downtown Aberdeen towers in the skyline. Although having sat empty for some time, it’s new owners believe it has the potential to change the landscape of the city.

“We really think it just has the ability to help kind of be a catalyst, to help change downtown Aberdeen, and really change the whole trajectory of downtown.” said CO-OP Architecture Principal Architect Tom Hurlbert.

The building was purchased by Friends & Citizens, LLC, which is owned by CO-OP Architecture. The firm has plans for $9 million to be put into the building, turning the office building into 40 apartments and two ground level commercial spaces.

“I think if we want to keep attracting the younger professionals, those kinds of people who aren’t maybe quite ready to buy a house and have all the responsibilities. This is something that’s going to help both I think the colleges and businesses who want to keep professionals around the area.” said CO-OP Architect Spencer Sommers.

Hurlbert said this isn’t a quick fix project, adding it will be a long one but well worth the wait.

“This is kind of a buy-and-hold type of investment for us. Something we’re going to invest in, and it’s not a quick fix.” said Hurlbert.

And it’s a chance to build momentum for downtown Aberdeen.

“I think downtown Aberdeen especially, we’re lucky our downtown survived a lot of years of time where downtown didn’t necessarily get the love they deserve.” said Sommers. “I think Aberdeen has that potential, and I think we’re almost there. So it’s good to be a part of it.”

Sommers said there isn’t an exact timeline yet when the project will begin construction.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
Judge rules no community service for Ravsnborg
(Dakota News Now)
Health officials: Sioux Falls 3 to 4 weeks from peak cases, hospitalizations

Latest News

Huron High School
Huron High School now requiring masks for students
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
DPS Sec. Price: Ravnsborg should have been charged with manslaughter
A Huron man has been collecting and donating the proceeds from a massive can and scrap metal...
Someone You Should Know: Collecting and crushing cans for a cause
Heavy Rainfall is a Threat as Well
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather