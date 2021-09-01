Canaries swept at home by Monarchs Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Monarchs at The Birdcage Tuesday. The Canaries rallied late in the seventh inning of Game 1, but ultimately fell 5-3. Angelo Altavilla hit a three run home run in Game 2 for the Birds, but the Monarchs eventually pulled away with a 7-3 victory.

Wyatt Ulrich hit an RBI double in the third inning of Game 1 to cut the Monarch lead to 2-1. Cade Gotta and Mitch Glasser each picked up RBI in the final frame on a single and a sacrifice fly respectively.

RHP Joey Wagman (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing five runs (five earned) in seven innings as the Sioux Falls starter in Game 1. LHP Kris Regas pitched in his first game with the Canaries since 2016 and first professional baseball game since 2017. He went five innings and struck out five but gave up seven runs and suffered the loss.

RHP Justin Donatella (5-1) earned the win in Game 1 and RHP Keyvius Sampson (4-1) earned the win in Game 2 for Kansas City. Morgan McCullough hit a three-run home run that proved to be the difference in Game 1. Ibandel Isabel hit two home runs in Game 2 to help secure a Monarch victory.

The series finale will feature starters RHP Tyler Garkow (5-9) for the Canaries and RHP Jake Matthys (8-3) for the Monarchs. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM at The Birdcage.

