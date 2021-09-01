Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

CEO Matt Gassen retires from Feeding South Dakota after 22 years on the job

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - He’s been South Dakota’s leader in the battle against hunger for over two decades.

Now, he’s set to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

Matt Gassen served as the CEO of Feeding South Dakota since 1999.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck shows us a look at his final day on the job.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
15-year-old Mitchell girl shot in head in “negligent” discharge
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
Mitchell School Board approves mask requirement
Mitchell School District reinstates mask mandate
Chris Roberts, Simeon Johnson
Police: Two robbery suspects arrested over the weekend

Latest News

Yankton high school (file photo)
Yankton School Board approves mask mandate
CEO Matt Gassen retires from Feeding South Dakota after 22 years on the job
CEO Matt Gassen retires from Feeding South Dakota after 22 years on the job
NSU Educational Impact Campaign comes to a close
NSU Educational Impact Campaign comes to a close
Health leaders from the City of Sioux Falls as well as Avera and Sanford will hold a news...
Sioux Falls, health system leaders to hold Wednesday briefing on COVID-19 surge