CEO Matt Gassen retires from Feeding South Dakota after 22 years on the job
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - He’s been South Dakota’s leader in the battle against hunger for over two decades.
Now, he’s set to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.
Matt Gassen served as the CEO of Feeding South Dakota since 1999.
Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck shows us a look at his final day on the job.
