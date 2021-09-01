Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Electric vehicle charging station arrives downtown

A charging station by provider ChargePoint on the northwest corner of Railyard Flats in...
A charging station by provider ChargePoint on the northwest corner of Railyard Flats in downtown Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It has been operational for only a matter of days, but electric vehicle owners already have been finding the newest addition to downtown.

It’s a charging station by provider ChargePoint on the northwest corner of Railyard Flats, the newly opened office and apartment building on East Eighth Street that also includes Highball.

ChargePoint is the world’s largest network of electric vehicle charging stations in North America and Europe.

Read the full story on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
Judge rules no community service for Ravsnborg
(Dakota News Now)
Health officials: Sioux Falls 3 to 4 weeks from peak cases, hospitalizations

Latest News

South Dakota sees nearly $1.8M in tax revenue from Sturgis Rally
Mitchell mask mandate protest
Mitchell students, parents defy mask mandate at public school
Roundhouse Brew Pub welcomes sports fans and families
Roundhouse Brew Pub welcomes sports fans and families
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released