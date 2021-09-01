Electric vehicle charging station arrives downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It has been operational for only a matter of days, but electric vehicle owners already have been finding the newest addition to downtown.

It’s a charging station by provider ChargePoint on the northwest corner of Railyard Flats, the newly opened office and apartment building on East Eighth Street that also includes Highball.

ChargePoint is the world’s largest network of electric vehicle charging stations in North America and Europe.

Read the full story on SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.