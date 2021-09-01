Huron High School now requiring masks for students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota school is requiring masks for students amid rising COVID-19 cases statewide.

Huron High School Principal Mike Radke says students will be required to wear face coverings at school beginning Tuesday.

Both the Mitchell and Yankton School districts have implemented mask mandates this week.

South Dakota currently has a higher number of COVID-19 cases than it did last year at this time.

