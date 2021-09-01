Avera Medical Minute
Huron High School now requiring masks for students

Huron High School
Huron High School(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota school is requiring masks for students amid rising COVID-19 cases statewide.

Huron High School Principal Mike Radke says students will be required to wear face coverings at school beginning Tuesday.

Both the Mitchell and Yankton School districts have implemented mask mandates this week.

South Dakota currently has a higher number of COVID-19 cases than it did last year at this time.

