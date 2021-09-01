NSU Educational Impact Campaign comes to a close

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Only small crews remain at Dacotah Bank Stadium and Koehler Hall of Fame Field, putting the final touches on the complex. While both are built for Northern State, the university is hoping both will become a destination for other events and organizations.

“We view this whole thing as a regional asset. Meaning that we want community members to come out, we want the region to come out. We want to host high school events. We of course want to host our own Northern Wolves on the playing surfaces that we’ve been able to come up with.” said NSU VP for Enrollment, Communications and Marketing Justin Fraase.

The complex itself is only part of the $60 million campaign to upgrade and build new athletic facilitis on campus, and includes the newly-built School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. All together, Fraase said it follows at least five years of other improvements on campus to get to this point.

“It started with residence halls. It worked it’s way into academic building with our new science center, with the Johnson Fine Arts Center remodel.” said Fraase.

It comes as fall athletics return to the university as well. Back for it’s first season since 2019, the Northern State Football program has had their home opener circled for months.

“That thing’s an absolute electric factory, man. I mean, we were out there the other night. Just with the scoreboard on and a couple hundred people in the stands, it was crazy. It will by far be the most electric atmosphere in small college football without a doubt.” said NSU Head Football Coach Mike Schmidt.

Northern State has their home opener at Dacotah Bank Stadium on September 11th, hosting Southwest Minnesota State University. Although details aren’t finalized yet, Fraase said it will be a proper celebrations of the campaign to continue improvements on campus.

“We’ve been talking about it, and talking about it for years. The meetings, the planning meetings have continued to ramp up as we’ve continued to get closer to that date.” said Fraase.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.