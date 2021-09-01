Rise in COVID cases could lead to reinstatement of mask mandates in schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls health officials gave an update Wednesday on COVID-19 in the city.

Health officials with Sanford, Avera, and the City of Sioux Falls warned the city of the rise of COVID-19 cases in children.

At this time last year, the average age of those infected was much older than it is today.

“We’ve seen a significant shift this year as the Delta variant seems to be hitting younger age groups. We’ve seen about a 20-year difference in the average age of admittance last year versus the average age this year,” said Dr. David Basel, VP of clinical quality for Avera Medical Group.

The increase in infections in the country’s younger population could result in mask mandates coming back to many schools.

“We encourage our communities to escalate safety efforts, which includes recommending all students and staff use masks and other mitigation strategies to protect our students,” said Dr. Mike Wilde Sanford Health VP medical officer.

Health officials say recommendations could continue to change throughout the school year.

“I know it’s frustrating to a lot of us that the guidelines keep changing but oftentimes there is a reason for it and it’s because what we are seeing now is different from what we were seeing last year,” said Dr. Charles Chima, Sioux Falls Public Health Director.

