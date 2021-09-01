Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rise in COVID cases could lead to reinstatement of mask mandates in schools

Health officials with Sanford, Avera, and the city of Sioux Falls talked about not only higher...
Health officials with Sanford, Avera, and the city of Sioux Falls talked about not only higher infection rates due to the new variant but also the rise of covid-19 cases in children.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls health officials gave an update Wednesday on COVID-19 in the city.

Health officials with Sanford, Avera, and the City of Sioux Falls warned the city of the rise of COVID-19 cases in children.

MORE: Health officials: Sioux Falls 3 to 4 weeks from peak cases, hospitalizations

At this time last year, the average age of those infected was much older than it is today.

“We’ve seen a significant shift this year as the Delta variant seems to be hitting younger age groups. We’ve seen about a 20-year difference in the average age of admittance last year versus the average age this year,” said Dr. David Basel, VP of clinical quality for Avera Medical Group.

The increase in infections in the country’s younger population could result in mask mandates coming back to many schools.

“We encourage our communities to escalate safety efforts, which includes recommending all students and staff use masks and other mitigation strategies to protect our students,” said Dr. Mike Wilde Sanford Health VP medical officer.

Health officials say recommendations could continue to change throughout the school year.

“I know it’s frustrating to a lot of us that the guidelines keep changing but oftentimes there is a reason for it and it’s because what we are seeing now is different from what we were seeing last year,” said Dr. Charles Chima, Sioux Falls Public Health Director.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
Mitchell mask mandate protest
Mitchell students, parents defy mask mandate at public school
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
(Dakota News Now)
Health officials: Sioux Falls 3 to 4 weeks from peak cases, hospitalizations

Latest News

Mathew Counts security video (Warning explicit content)
Mathew Counts security video (Warning explicit content)
The Citizens Building in downtown Aberdeen will be getting at $9 million face-lift.
Architects planning $9 million renovation for Citizens Building
Huron High School
Huron High School now requiring masks for students
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
DPS Sec. Price: Ravnsborg should have been charged with manslaughter