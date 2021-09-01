Avera Medical Minute
SDSU football team looking forward to kicking off a new season at Colorado State

Jacks will open up on Friday night on national TV against the Rams
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team opens up the season Friday night on the road at Colorado State.

The Jackrabbits have the luxury of having every starter back from the team that made the FCS Championship game aside from Preston Tetzlaff and QB Mark Gronowski who is injured.

And this fall’s team is excited to get back on the field after that heart-breaking loss to Sam Houston State in the National championship game against an FBS team.

Head coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”Yeah obviously excited about game week and the opportunity to compete against a team like Colorado State, obviously FBS and a level up. Our guys love to go on the road, they love to play at night. I don’t know if we love national TV but we love the challenge and really feel like we’re going to be ready to play some really good football here at the start.”

The Jacks have very high hopes for this season with our Athlete of the Week Chris Oladokun bringing plenty of experience to the quarterback position. We’ll have highlights from the first half of the game during our Football Friday show.

