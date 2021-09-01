SDSU to offer concrete industry management degree

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The construction industry has long been in need of more workers and now and South Dakota State University is developing a new program to meet that need.

University leaders announced Tuesday that the school is launching a concrete industry management program. It will focus on both technical knowledge and leadership skills needed in the industry.

SDSU will be one of only a handful of schools in the nation to offer a bachelor’s degree in the field.

“This is a great opportunity for not just me, but for the students in the area. This is the fifth program in the country, and it is just getting started. I am very excited because of how specific the program is to just the concrete industry,” says Freshman Brittany DeGroot.

The Concrete Industry Management National Steering Committee is providing SDSU with $1.5 million over the next five years to help develop the program.

