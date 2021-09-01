Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU to offer concrete industry management degree

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The construction industry has long been in need of more workers and now and South Dakota State University is developing a new program to meet that need.

University leaders announced Tuesday that the school is launching a concrete industry management program. It will focus on both technical knowledge and leadership skills needed in the industry.

SDSU will be one of only a handful of schools in the nation to offer a bachelor’s degree in the field.

“This is a great opportunity for not just me, but for the students in the area. This is the fifth program in the country, and it is just getting started. I am very excited because of how specific the program is to just the concrete industry,” says Freshman Brittany DeGroot.

The Concrete Industry Management National Steering Committee is providing SDSU with $1.5 million over the next five years to help develop the program.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
Judge rules no community service for Ravsnborg
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday
Flash Floods lead to damaged cars in Sioux Falls
Flash Floods lead to damaged cars in Sioux Falls

Latest News

SDSU to offer concrete industry management degree
605 Magazine
When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the...
Dakota News Now joins Gray Television, Salvation Army for Hurricane Ida relief
Mitchell Mask Mandate
Mitchell Mask Mandate