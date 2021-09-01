Showers and Storms Return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Clouds will be building in throughout today, which will lead to showers and thunderstorms developing by late Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday, evening mainly in central and western South Dakota. Once again, there will be a threat for severe weather. Those showers and storms will continue to move east and stick around throughout much of the day Thursday and provide a wide range of rainfall across the entire area.

Showers and storm chances will linger Thursday night and even into Friday morning before we get a break for Friday afternoon and evening. Another chance for some isolated showers and storms will move in late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Temperatures heading into this weekend will generally be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Western South Dakota will get back to the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll dry out on Sunday before another chance for showers and storms returns on Labor Day Monday which will be followed by a pretty dry next week.

