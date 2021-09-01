Sioux Falls Little League team is all smiles upon arrival late Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team got home late last night. Between the Regional tournament in Indiana and then the World Series in Pennsylvania, these guys have been gone for almost a month.

And despite some of the home sickness and separation from family, it was still an experience of a lifetime. And for one in particular, Mason Riley, it was his second trip to the series after going in 2017 to play and this time to support his younger brother with his dad serving as assistant coach this time. ”Yeah it was fun being a fan because when you’re in the dugout you can’t really hear much. But when you go out on the feel and hear everyone screaming like Easton looked up to me like twice a game and I smiled at him. It’s special yeah.”

South Dakota catcher Easton Riley, Mason’s brother says, ”It was great just the field and the surrounding. It was kind of crappy because we couldn’t have the fans on the hill and stuff but otherwise you could still feel the atmosphere at the fields. It was great.”

3rd baseman Noah Kuenzi was all smiles, ”Words can’t really describe it. It was just amazing. I don’t think I ever stopped smiling. It was just amazing meeting all the other teams and getting to know our teammates more. It was amazing.”

As you can tell by this video, they are sure glad to be home. And for many of these guys it’s on to the next sport right away...Mason will be playing football for Jefferson so he’s got some catching up to do. The team will have a celebration tomorrow night at 7:00 at the Sanford Pentagon.

