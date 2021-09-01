Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota sees nearly $1.8M in tax revenue from Sturgis Rally

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally collected nearly $1.8 million in taxes for the state.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue says the state collected $1,795,706 throughout the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The state sales tax accounted for the majority of the collections with $1,038,561. At this time last year, the department collected $785,251 in-state sales tax. The department’s 2021 collections also include $334,661 in the state tourism tax and $422,484 in municipal taxes.

“We had a banner year for tourism capped off by enthusiastic turnout for the Sturgis Rally,” Revenue Supervisor Lori Haupt said. “These figures show that South Dakota is open for business and business is booming. Whether you operate a hotel, campground, or setup a temporary shop during the rally, it was a good year to be at Sturgis.”

The 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally featured an increase in temporary vendors compared to 2020. The 2021 rally topped at 1,014 temporary vendors, while the 2020 event had 784. The revenue sum from temporary vendors in the Black Hills is a 34 percent increase compared to 2020.

The Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and all other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, accumulated $1,341,688 in tax from the 816 vendors present, a 36% increase from a year ago.

The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, had 198 temporary vendors with $454,019 in total tax collected, growing 27% from 2020.

Taxes collected at the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally included state sales, tourism, municipal sales, and municipal gross receipts.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
Judge rules no community service for Ravsnborg
(Dakota News Now)
Health officials: Sioux Falls 3 to 4 weeks from peak cases, hospitalizations

Latest News

A charging station by provider ChargePoint on the northwest corner of Railyard Flats in...
Electric vehicle charging station arrives downtown
Mitchell mask mandate protest
Mitchell students, parents defy mask mandate at public school
Roundhouse Brew Pub welcomes sports fans and families
Roundhouse Brew Pub welcomes sports fans and families
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released