Tuesday volleyball highlights from OG-BV and Washington-Lincoln matches
Knight roll, Warriors survive 5-setter with Patriots
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman played like the #1 team in Class “AA” volleyball Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep at Brandon Valley where the Lynx are ranked 4th. Bergen Reilly led the way for the Knights with 9 kills.
But it was much closer at the Washington gym where the 2nd-ranked Warriors lost the first set and went to the tie-breaker where they beat #3 Lincoln 3-2 (16-14) in a great battle. Joslyn Richardson led the Warriors with 25 kills.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.