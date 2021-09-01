Tuesday volleyball highlights from OG-BV and Washington-Lincoln matches

BRANDON & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman played like the #1 team in Class “AA” volleyball Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep at Brandon Valley where the Lynx are ranked 4th. Bergen Reilly led the way for the Knights with 9 kills.

But it was much closer at the Washington gym where the 2nd-ranked Warriors lost the first set and went to the tie-breaker where they beat #3 Lincoln 3-2 (16-14) in a great battle. Joslyn Richardson led the Warriors with 25 kills.

