Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bodycam video of the traffic stop from South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg’s recent speeding citation was released Wednesday.

The Hughes County Sheriffs Patrick Callahan released the unedited video following media and public inquiries.

Ravnsborg has obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven years on Sunday, August 22.

Ravnsborg was charged with one 2nd degree misdemeanor for “Speeding On Other Roadways” while doing 57 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Ravnsborg has yet to pay the $177.50 fine associated with the ticket, due by September 20th.

The ticket came just four days prior to Ravnsborg going to trial to face three 2nd misdemeanor charges for an accident he was involved in last September, that resulted in the death of Joe Boever.

Ravnsborg pled no contest to two of the three charges he faced for his involvement in that accident, and paid fines amounting to over $4,000 while avoiding jail time.

A spokesperson with the Attorney General’s office has not responded to a request for comment on this matter.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
Judge rules no community service for Ravsnborg
Health leaders from the City of Sioux Falls as well as Avera and Sanford will hold a news...
Sioux Falls, health system leaders to hold Wednesday briefing on COVID-19 surge
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

Latest News

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says he is now in support of the mask mandate because of two...
LIVE: Sioux Falls health officials give update on COVID-19
Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released
South Dakota State University leaders announced Tuesday that the school is launching a concrete...
SDSU to offer concrete industry management degree
SDSU to offer concrete industry management degree