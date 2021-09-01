WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bodycam video of the traffic stop from South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg’s recent speeding citation was released Wednesday.

The Hughes County Sheriffs Patrick Callahan released the unedited video following media and public inquiries.

Ravnsborg has obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven years on Sunday, August 22.

Ravnsborg was charged with one 2nd degree misdemeanor for “Speeding On Other Roadways” while doing 57 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Ravnsborg has yet to pay the $177.50 fine associated with the ticket, due by September 20th.

The ticket came just four days prior to Ravnsborg going to trial to face three 2nd misdemeanor charges for an accident he was involved in last September, that resulted in the death of Joe Boever.

Ravnsborg pled no contest to two of the three charges he faced for his involvement in that accident, and paid fines amounting to over $4,000 while avoiding jail time.

A spokesperson with the Attorney General’s office has not responded to a request for comment on this matter.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.