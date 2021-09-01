Avera Medical Minute
Yankton School Board approves mask mandate

Yankton high school (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another school district has made the decision to require masks amid rising COVID-19 cases across the region.

The Yankton School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday night to reinstate a mask mandate at all district schools. Students and staff must wear masks in school buildings from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Yankton schools required masks last school year, but their initial back to school plan did not include a mandate. Board members cited an increase in coronavirus cases statewide in their decision to reinstate it. South Dakota currently has a higher number of COVID-19 cases then it did last year at this time.

Tuesday night’s meet included well over an hour of public input from both those in favor and against the mask mandate.

Yankton is the second school district in South Dakota to reinstitute a mask mandate. The Mitchell School Board unanimously approved a mandate in a meeting Monday night.

CEO Matt Gassen retires from Feeding South Dakota after 22 years on the job
NSU Educational Impact Campaign comes to a close
