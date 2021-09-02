Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 1st

D-II FB is finally back, USD heads to Kansas, Plays of Week and welcome home Little Leaguers
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bob Nielson likes the fact that his USD Coyotes start on the road at Kansas. Division II football is finally back for Augie, USF, Northern and SMSU. Plays of the Week, Canaries wins and the Sioux Falls Little Leaguers were welcomed home at the Sanford Pentagon.

