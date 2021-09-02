Avera Medical Minute
2021 South Dakota State Fair gets underway in Huron

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rain impacted day one at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron Thursday but plenty of fairgoers still showed up. Many are hoping for the festivities to continue this weekend.

Although the rain forced many events inside organizers are hoping for a much stronger turnout headed into the weekend. The State Fair saw a downturn in attendance last year with the pandemic but with vaccinations and a better understanding of the virus, organizers are hoping more people will come out for this year’s fair.

Fair Assistant Manager Candi Briley says the rain did bring some positives, as more people were going into buildings around the fairgrounds to stay dry and check out exhibits they may not have seen before.

“Despite the rain, people are still coming out to enjoy the different things going on around the fair. We do have plenty of buildings, the vendors are in buildings. We’re here in the Nordby Exhibit Hall where the 4-H is headquartered out of, so there are exhibits here. So it gives people a good opportunity to come check out the different exhibits that are in the different buildings,” says Briley.

Briley says this weekend’s weather is looking much nicer for events outside and at the grandstands and is hoping for a strong turnout.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

