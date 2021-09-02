Accident involving Sioux Falls school bus sends bicyclist to hospital
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An accident involving a school bus in central Sioux Falls has sent one person to the hospital.
The crash happened near the 300 block of Summit Avenue, near 11th Street, at around 3 pm.
One person was taken away by an ambulance.
This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.
