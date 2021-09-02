Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Flu season approaching

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot returns once summer winds down: school, holiday gatherings, and influenza. As we prepare for flu season and having kids back in school, there are plenty of ailments besides COVID that make us feel sick. Avera Hospitalist & Internal Medicine Physician Dr. Jennifer McKay explained when it’s time to see a doctor if some common flu symptoms begin to arise.

Fever: Go to the emergency room if you also experience stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting (it could be appendicitis); severe headache, neck stiffness, drowsiness, vomiting, and light sensitivity (possibly meningitis); you feel faint and confused after spending time outdoors in hot weather (signs of heatstroke). Call your doctor right away if you have one or more of the following: a fever above 103 degrees; bloody diarrhea; a red rash or red streaks on your arm or leg; an earache; painful urination; sore throat; muscle and joint pain; back pain. If two days of an over-the-counter fever reducer (like aspirin or ibuprofen) doesn’t bring down your temperature—or if you’re also vomiting—it’s time for professional help. Call in two weeks if you have a persistent low-grade (101 degrees or less) fever that doesn’t go away.

Sore throat: See a doctor immediately if you have one or more of the following: a fever of 101 degrees or higher; dehydration; difficulty swallowing or breathing; tender or swollen lymph glands in your neck; pus in the back of your throat; a red rash that feels rough, with increased redness in the skin folds; a persistent cough. Call after three days if you also have body aches, headache, cough, or runny nose.

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, or vomiting: You’ll need emergency treatment if you have one or more of the following: a fever above 102 degrees; tender abdomen; bloody diarrhea or black stools; sudden sharp pain that starts under your ribs and moves to your groin; backache; bloating and severe cramping; or you’re pregnant and have abdominal or pelvic pain or vaginal bleeding. Call your physician right away if you’re in constant pain and have vaginal discharge or a burning feeling when you urinate; traveler’s diarrhea that doesn’t respond to over-the-counter medicines; or are taking a new medicine that seems to be causing diarrhea.

Backache: See a physician immediately if the back pain keeps you from sleeping; you also have numbness in your leg, foot, groin, or rectal area; you also have fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, stomachache, weakness, or sweating; you’ve also lost control of urination or bowel movements; you’ve been in a car crash or other accident; you have a history of cancer. Otherwise, try over-the-counter pain relievers, alternating heating pads with ice packs, and a day or two of rest followed by a gentle exercise for two to three weeks before making an appointment.

Heartburn: You’ll want to call after two weeks of a burning sensation in the middle of your chest or abdomen—or sooner if you have other signs of gastroesophageal reflux disease such as a dry cough or trouble swallowing despite using an over-the-counter antacid or reflux medicine.

Muscle and joint pain: Get your internist or general practitioner on the phone immediately if you have a fever; red or swollen skin over the muscle; severe pain that has no obvious cause; a tick bite or rash; or if you recently started a new prescription or changed doses of a drug you’ve been taking. Otherwise, give rest and pain relievers three days to work before making a call.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released
Mitchell mask mandate protest
Mitchell students, parents defy mask mandate at public school
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
DPS Sec. Price: Ravnsborg should have been charged with manslaughter
(Dakota News Now)
Health officials: Sioux Falls 3 to 4 weeks from peak cases, hospitalizations
Ruby, Mathew Counts' three-year-old pitbull, was shot and killed Saturday, August 21.
Avon community divided over mayor shooting dog

Latest News

South Dakota lawmakers push to outlaw homegrown medical pot
Avera Medical Minute: Group Parkinson’s Classes offer exercise and community.
Avera Medical Minute: Group Parkinson’s Classes offer exercise and community
South Dakota National Guard unit to support Monument Health amid rising COVID-19 cases
Avera Medical Minute: September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
Avera Medical Minute: September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month