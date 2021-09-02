Big Sioux River greenway cleanup scheduled for September 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is hosting the 6th annual community-wide Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup.

The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, September 25, from 9 am to noon. Volunteers of all ages don’t need to register and just need to meet at the locations listed below.

The city says volunteers in the past years removed 21,000 pounds of garbage and recyclables from the banks of the Big Sioux River along the bike trail.

Coordinators will be stationed in all of the following locations with gloves, bags, and maps.

Dunham Park—1301 South Marion Road

Elmen Park Trailhead—3200 West 12th Street

Falls Park—131 East Falls Park Drive

Fawick Park—200 South Second Avenue

Legacy Park—7001 West 12th Street

Pasley Park—2521 South Southeastern Avenue

Riverdale Park—2000 East 24th Street

Skunk Creek trail access at I-29 and 26th Street—2310 South Louise Avenue (Johnny Carino’s parking lot)

Spencer Park—3501 South Cliff Avenue

Yankton Trail Park—3901 South Minnesota Avenue. Cleanup station near 57th Street entrance

For more information on the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup, visit www.siouxfalls.org/green .

