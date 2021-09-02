Division II schools are anxious to get started after 600 days between games in college football

SIOUX FALLS and ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -What does a football team do when football is taken away?

“Got some yard work done. Got the “honey do list” shaved for the last five years!” Augustana Head Coach Jerry Olszewski says.

“To see who was playing. Maybe a workout. That’s a great question, I don’t remember what I was doing on Saturdays back then!” Augustana Senior QB Kyle Saddler says.

Though every other college and high school program played some type of football last year, our region’s four NSIC schools spent the last year trying to simulate a season as best they could.

“To be honest we practice on some Saturdays so they got the feel for it. We didn’t want them to just go Monday through Friday and you’re done. We wanted to go on a couple of Saturdays and keep it fresh and scrimmage a little bit and compete.” Olszewski says.

“It’s been about 18 months just going against your own teammates. And we were able to have those two controlled scrimmages in the spring. We were able to see some opponents and that was definitely good for us.” USF Senior WR Ty Smith says.

The challenge was even more difficult at Northern State where new coach Mike Schmidt had been hired in December of 2019 and is still waiting to coach his first game.

“I should have pretty good job security. I’m the longest tenured undefeated head coach in Northern State history at this point! We only had known the guys for a couple months before having to just look at them through computer screens. So I think this year it’s been the focus on building the team, building the culture, being around each other and just trying to implement what it’s supposed to look like. We’ve been excited for 18 months. We’ve been ready to go for a long time. We’re done with being excited, we’re just ready to do our jobs.” Schmidt says.

A sentiment shared by everyone, along with perhaps a renewed passion for things they once might have taken for granted.

“You can tell I lost my voice already during fall camp! It’s just an unbelievable feeling!” USF Senior LB Harvey Enalls says.

“Our guys learned that when you love something so much and it’s taken away you’d better not take it for granted. And I’m seeing that in our practices here so far.” USF Head Coach Jon Anderson says.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

