Downtown Pork Showdown kicks off tomorrow

The first-ever Downtown Pork Show begins Friday in Sioux Falls and pits 16 restaurants against...
By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first-ever Downtown Pork Show begins Friday in Sioux Falls and pits 16 restaurants against each other to see who has the best pork dish.

“You can taste and rate the different signature pork showdown dishes as well as take pictures to post to social media then vote right on the DTSF digital passport,” Sadie Swier said, the community outreach coordinator for DTSF.

This competition gives businesses that aren’t traditionally most known for their cooking the opportunity to show off their abilities.

“We weren’t able to be a part of the burger battle simply because we’re not a full kitchen but we do what we can. Our team is very proud to be able to showcase one of our favorite items on the menu. The Bourbon Pulled Pork Tacos,” Tatiana Jaimes said, the general manager for La Luna Cafe.

“We want people to know that we are more than beer and we do excellent food here,” Matt Hastad said, the CEO/founder of Remedy Brewing Co.

The dishes will be graded in five different categories, best use of pork, flavor, tenderness, presentation, and customer service.

The final day of the Downtown Pork Showdown is September 30th.

