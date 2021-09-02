Garkow leads Canaries past Kansas City 2-0
Birds blank Monarchs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tyler Garkow was brilliant Wednesday night at the Birdcage. He blanked Kansas City on just 2 hits with 7 strikeouts and Garrett Hope finally broke the scoreless tie in the 7th inning as Cade Gotta also hit a sac fly in that frame leading to a 2-0 Sioux Falls win.
After a day off Thursday they finish the season with a 4-game set with Sioux City’s Explorers.
