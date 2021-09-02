Groundbreaking ceremony held for DEX at South Dakota State Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dakota Events Complex or the DEX, at the South Dakota State Fair Thursday.

The DEX will replace the old beef complex which was destroyed in a fire last October. The State Legislature appropriated $21 million to build the new complex but fundraising efforts are still underway to cover additional costs.

Once up and running, the DEX will host livestock events and provide more space for entertainment.

“Through that adversity, came an opportunity for the DEX. To build this facility, to reinvigorate the State Fair, and bringing families together from across South Dakota. The DEX will impact generations of South Dakotans to come,” says Secretary of Agriculture and Natural Resources Hunter Roberts.

The DEX is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2023 State Fair.

