Nielson happy that Coyotes will start with FBS opponent at Kansas

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both F-C-S school begin their season on the road this Friday night. The Coyotes will head south to Lawrence, Kansas to play the Jayhawks who are an F-B-S school. It’s pretty common for schools like USD to open the season again a larger school for many reasons.

The check is a nice bonus, but head coach Bob Nielson likes the idea of starting his season against a team like Kansas. ”I think there are some good things about that. Number one you get to play against the very best. Also from a regional standpoint it’s a game that has a lot of meaning to your student athletes who in many cases come from those states,” says the USD head coach.

It’s really a situation where the Coyotes have nothing to lose and plenty to gain in terms of confidence. The game is Friday night...

