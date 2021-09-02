Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rain Likely Today

Showers and Thunderstorms Moving Through
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across the region as we head through the rest of today. Some of that rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Overall, the risk of severe weather will be fairly low. We’re just looking at some more much-needed rain across the region. Highs will be stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to all of the cloud cover and rain.

Most of the rain should wrap up overnight, but we could see a few showers linger into tomorrow morning, especially east of I-29. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and mainly in western South Dakota for the day Saturday. After that, much of the Labor Day Holiday weekend is looking to stay dry with temperatures generally in the 70s to the lower to mid 80s by Labor Day Monday.

Looking ahead to the rest of next week, it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry. Highs will be in the 70s by the middle of next week. It looks like we may pop up close to 80 by next Thursday before dropping back into the 70s by next Friday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released
Mitchell mask mandate protest
Mitchell students, parents defy mask mandate at public school
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
DPS Sec. Price: Ravnsborg should have been charged with manslaughter
(Dakota News Now)
Health officials: Sioux Falls 3 to 4 weeks from peak cases, hospitalizations
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Showers and Storms Tonight
WED
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
Heavy Rainfall is a Threat as Well
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Break from the Rain