Rain Likely Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue to spread across the region as we head through the rest of today. Some of that rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Overall, the risk of severe weather will be fairly low. We’re just looking at some more much-needed rain across the region. Highs will be stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s thanks to all of the cloud cover and rain.

Most of the rain should wrap up overnight, but we could see a few showers linger into tomorrow morning, especially east of I-29. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and mainly in western South Dakota for the day Saturday. After that, much of the Labor Day Holiday weekend is looking to stay dry with temperatures generally in the 70s to the lower to mid 80s by Labor Day Monday.

Looking ahead to the rest of next week, it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry. Highs will be in the 70s by the middle of next week. It looks like we may pop up close to 80 by next Thursday before dropping back into the 70s by next Friday.

