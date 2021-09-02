Avera Medical Minute
Reset ADHD founder Alexander Hey shares ADHD tips

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 2, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Founder of Reset ADHD, Alexander Hey, discussed his mission to help others cope with ADHD. He said the reason for this passion is because he has ADHD himself. As a certified ADHD coach, he explained how children and adults struggle with finding coping mechanisms and skills to help with having ADHD. He shared some tips to remember for those in need.

  • Exercise regularly
  • Fidget to focus
  • Get plenty of sleep
  • Hire a coach as part of a multimodal approach to managing ADHD

To get in contact with Alexander, his website is: Contact Reset ADHD — Reset ADHD .

