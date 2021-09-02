Reset ADHD founder Alexander Hey shares ADHD tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Founder of Reset ADHD, Alexander Hey, discussed his mission to help others cope with ADHD. He said the reason for this passion is because he has ADHD himself. As a certified ADHD coach, he explained how children and adults struggle with finding coping mechanisms and skills to help with having ADHD. He shared some tips to remember for those in need.

Exercise regularly

Fidget to focus

Get plenty of sleep

Hire a coach as part of a multimodal approach to managing ADHD

To get in contact with Alexander, his website is: Contact Reset ADHD — Reset ADHD .

