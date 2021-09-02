September 1st Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers got off to an impressive start with a 3-0 win and Katie Van Egdom was a big reason why. She was killing it!

So was the combo of Blake Fryar and Cade Moser for Northwestern who had play number 4 with this 50 yards scoring pass in their 66-9 win at Presentation.

Play number three belongs to Chester’s Stratton Eppard who scored almost every time he touched the ball against Bon Homme. This 45 yard TD run led to a 43-0 win over the Cavaliers.

Play two goes to Cory Yeigh who won his 5th Late Model Street Stock feature Sunday night at Huset’s and wrapped up the points title in the process.

And #1 goes to Tanner TeSlaa and Calen Kats and the rest of the Nighthawks of Boyden Hull Rock Valley as they dominated the preseason state championship favorites from Central Lyon-George Little Rock 35-7.

And those are your Plays of the Week!

