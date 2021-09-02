Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Little League team to appear at Canaries game Friday

Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the...
Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the quarterfinals of the Little League World Series.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team will appear at the Sioux Falls Canaries game on Friday.

The team will sign autographs for fans at the front gates before the games begin. Pitcher Gavin Weir, who threw two no-hitters in the Little League World Series, will make the first pitch of the game.

Friday night is also Negro Leagues Celebration Night and the final All-Star Fireworks show of the season.

The game begins at 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released
Mitchell mask mandate protest
Mitchell students, parents defy mask mandate at public school
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
DPS Sec. Price: Ravnsborg should have been charged with manslaughter
(Dakota News Now)
Health officials: Sioux Falls 3 to 4 weeks from peak cases, hospitalizations
Ruby, Mathew Counts' three-year-old pitbull, was shot and killed Saturday, August 21.
Avon community divided over mayor shooting dog

Latest News

The first-ever Downtown Pork Show begins Friday in Sioux Falls and pits 16 restaurants against...
Downtown Pork Showdown kicks off tomorrow
South Dakota lawmakers push to outlaw homegrown medical pot
Reset ADHD
Reset ADHD founder Alexander Hey shares ADHD tips
Despite two delays, Team South Dakota prevailed in Monday’s game, earning them a spot in the...
Sioux Falls Little League team reflects on LLWS experience