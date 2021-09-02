Sioux Falls Little League team to appear at Canaries game Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team will appear at the Sioux Falls Canaries game on Friday.

The team will sign autographs for fans at the front gates before the games begin. Pitcher Gavin Weir, who threw two no-hitters in the Little League World Series, will make the first pitch of the game.

Friday night is also Negro Leagues Celebration Night and the final All-Star Fireworks show of the season.

The game begins at 7 pm.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.