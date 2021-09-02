Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Little Leaguers welcomed home at Sanford Pentagon

Little League team celebrates World Series run at the Pentagon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team got a grand welcome home out at the Sanford Pentagon tonight. These kids had quite a run and ended up finishing 4th at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.

Now it’s life back to normal after 25 days on the road between regionals and the series. But it sure was fun while it lasted. Head coach Mike Gorsett says, ”This was such a magical run. So glad to be a part of it. These kids are just a special group of kids that I’m just so thankful to lead on to a field.”

3rd baseman Noah Kuenzi says, ”It’s just a once in a lifetime. I keep saying that because it is a once in a lifetime. It’s amazing. The atmosphere was cool just having all of the fans back there.”

This is the farthest a Midwest team has ever advanced in the World Series that did not include any foreign countries because of COVID 19. They took two teams from each region instead of one. And next year the field will expand to 20 teams.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg gets speeding ticket, his 7th since 2014
Mitchell mask mandate protest
Mitchell students, parents defy mask mandate at public school
Davy Macias, a 37-year-old labor and delivery nurse for Kaiser Permanente, died from COVID-19...
Mother of 5 dies from COVID-19 without meeting newborn daughter
(Dakota News Now)
Health officials: Sioux Falls 3 to 4 weeks from peak cases, hospitalizations

Latest News

Division II football teams finally get to play after 600 days
Division II schools are anxious to get started after 600 days between games in college football
September 1st Plays of the Week
September 1st Plays of the Week
September 1st Plays of the Week
September 1st Plays of the Week
Bob Nielson's Coyotes hit the road for Lawrence, KS for Friday's opener
Nielson happy that Coyotes will start with FBS opponent at Kansas