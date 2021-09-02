Sioux Falls Little Leaguers welcomed home at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team got a grand welcome home out at the Sanford Pentagon tonight. These kids had quite a run and ended up finishing 4th at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.

Now it’s life back to normal after 25 days on the road between regionals and the series. But it sure was fun while it lasted. Head coach Mike Gorsett says, ”This was such a magical run. So glad to be a part of it. These kids are just a special group of kids that I’m just so thankful to lead on to a field.”

3rd baseman Noah Kuenzi says, ”It’s just a once in a lifetime. I keep saying that because it is a once in a lifetime. It’s amazing. The atmosphere was cool just having all of the fans back there.”

This is the farthest a Midwest team has ever advanced in the World Series that did not include any foreign countries because of COVID 19. They took two teams from each region instead of one. And next year the field will expand to 20 teams.

