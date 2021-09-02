Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls students meet Ben Reifel’s granddaughter

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at one of Sioux Falls’ newest schools got a warm welcome from the granddaughter of its namesake.

Ben Reifel middle school which is named after the first person of Lakota or Sioux descent to serve in the U.S. Congress, opened its doors last week. Students got to meet his granddaughter Lisa Moss during an assembly Thursday. Staff says she talked to students about her grandfather and his legacy.

“It’s significant for us is how can we continue to bring Ben’s legacy forward and bring that to life for our students for future generations because he was about selflessness,” says Principal Shane Hieronimus.

The former congressman also has a dormitory named after him at South Dakota State, as well as a visitors center in the Badlands.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg obtained his seventh speeding ticket in seven...
WATCH: Video of South Dakota AG Ravnsborg’s speeding citation released
Mitchell mask mandate protest
Mitchell students, parents defy mask mandate at public school
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg avoided jail time, but paid over $4k in fines and fees...
DPS Sec. Price: Ravnsborg should have been charged with manslaughter
Ruby, Mathew Counts' three-year-old pitbull, was shot and killed Saturday, August 21.
Avon community divided over mayor shooting dog
(Dakota News Now)
Health officials: Sioux Falls 3 to 4 weeks from peak cases, hospitalizations

Latest News

With September 5 beginning a national week of awareness for suicide prevention, Avera...
Avera Medical Minute: Suicide awareness and prevention
Avera Medical Minute: Suicide awareness and prevention
The 2021 South Dakota State Fair kicked off in Huron Thursday.
2021 South Dakota State Fair gets underway in Huron
Once up and running, the DEX will host livestock events and provide more space for entertainment.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for DEX at South Dakota State Fair