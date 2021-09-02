Sioux Falls students meet Ben Reifel’s granddaughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at one of Sioux Falls’ newest schools got a warm welcome from the granddaughter of its namesake.

Ben Reifel middle school which is named after the first person of Lakota or Sioux descent to serve in the U.S. Congress, opened its doors last week. Students got to meet his granddaughter Lisa Moss during an assembly Thursday. Staff says she talked to students about her grandfather and his legacy.

“It’s significant for us is how can we continue to bring Ben’s legacy forward and bring that to life for our students for future generations because he was about selflessness,” says Principal Shane Hieronimus.

The former congressman also has a dormitory named after him at South Dakota State, as well as a visitors center in the Badlands.

