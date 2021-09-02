South Dakota lawmakers push to outlaw homegrown medical pot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers looking to remake the state’s voter-passed medical marijuana law are recommending that growing medical marijuana in homes be outlawed.

A legislative subcommittee Wednesday approved a spate of recommended changes to a ballot measure voters approved by 70% of voters last year.

The subcommittee recommended changes that could potentially make it more difficult for people in rural areas to access medical marijuana, including allowing local governments to prohibit dispensaries.

The recommendations will next face approval by the Marijuana Interim Study Committee before they can be passed to the full Legislature.

