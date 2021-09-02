Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota reports 536 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 536 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 133,372. 125,613 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases in the state increased by 318 from Wednesday to 5,688.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized decreased by 11 from Wednesday to 218. Overall, 6,870 South Dakotans have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 405,883 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 347,750 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported two new deaths Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 2,071.

