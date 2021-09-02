Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota’s 114th Fighter Wing named most outstanding flying unit in Air National Guard

Staff Sgt. Mikayla Wilson, 114th Aircraft Maintenance crew chief, goes through launch...
Staff Sgt. Mikayla Wilson, 114th Aircraft Maintenance crew chief, goes through launch procedures during the readiness exercise Aug. 9, 2021, Joe Foss Field, S.D. The readiness exercise is designed to enhance the warfighter ethos of mission-type orders, independent decision making, and risk management at the lowest competent level by testing the 114th Fighter Wing’s ability to set up an alert sight and generate combat airpower on short notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra)(Tech. Sgt. Duane Duimstra | 114th Fighter Wing Public Affair)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing received recognition as the top flying wing in the nation.

The Fighter Wing was presented the Spaatz Trophy at the 2021 National Guard Association of the United States annual conference in Las Vegas, Aug. 30. This is the fifth time the 114th Fighter Wing has won the prestigious award.

“We are extremely proud of the men and women of the 114th Fighter Wing,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general. “Time and time again, they have demonstrated their professionalism and ability to accomplish the mission. No other fighter wing in the Air National Guard has been recognized more times than the 114th Fighter Wing for their outstanding service.”

The South Dakota National Guard says selection for the Spaatz Trophy is based on overall combat readiness and the unit’s performance.

During the past year, the 114th Fighter Wing deployed over 400 Airmen to 19 countries providing forces to support stateside and global operations.

