South Dakota’s 114th Fighter Wing named most outstanding flying unit in Air National Guard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing received recognition as the top flying wing in the nation.

The Fighter Wing was presented the Spaatz Trophy at the 2021 National Guard Association of the United States annual conference in Las Vegas, Aug. 30. This is the fifth time the 114th Fighter Wing has won the prestigious award.

“We are extremely proud of the men and women of the 114th Fighter Wing,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general. “Time and time again, they have demonstrated their professionalism and ability to accomplish the mission. No other fighter wing in the Air National Guard has been recognized more times than the 114th Fighter Wing for their outstanding service.”

The South Dakota National Guard says selection for the Spaatz Trophy is based on overall combat readiness and the unit’s performance.

During the past year, the 114th Fighter Wing deployed over 400 Airmen to 19 countries providing forces to support stateside and global operations.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.