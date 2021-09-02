Thursday’s Rain Will Lead to a Pleasant Weekend

Avera Medical Minute
By Austin Haskins
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Meteorological Fall began Wednesday and we certainly got an early taste of Fall on our Thursday with widespread rain showers and some thunderstorms. Believe it or not, the remnants of what was Hurricane Nora is responsible for the rain in our area. Nora moved through eastern Mexico and the southwestern U.S. earlier in the week and moved northeast towards the Upper Midwest.

TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to slowly push east throughout the night. Severe weather is not expected, however the SPC does have a level one out of five risk in place for places like Yankton and Lake Andes. Winds will be out of the E and SE at 5-20 mph, but will gradually shift to the N and NW as the rain ends. Lows drop back into the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY: We get a brief break from the rain for most of the day, but another system will bring back the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon into Friday night. The better chance will be along and west of the James River Valley. Winds will be out of the N at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. It’ll be a cool day with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Other than a few morning showers Saturday along and east of I-29, the weekend overall looks great with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the W to NW at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday with upper 70s to mid 80s Sunday. Dewpoints will drop back into the 40s and 50s, so it’ll feel very comfortable out there. Lows will drop in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The forecast looks pretty dry with a clear to partly cloudy sky. The next chance of rain may not come until next weekend. It’ll be warm on Monday with highs in the 80s with some spots in central South Dakota reaching 90. After Monday, the rest of the week will feature highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

