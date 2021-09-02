Washington Pavilion announces new exhibits and activities throughout September

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls announced Wednesday new exhibits and events coming to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center museums throughout the month of September.

Kirby Science Discovery Center’s latest temporary exhibit, Bug Squad, also opens on September 18, created by Omaha Children’s Museum. The Pavilion says the exhibit is full of sensory experiences with active spaces to play.

On September 18, both the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center will participate in Free Museum Day. The national event, hosted by Smithsonian Magazine, brings together museums, zoos, and cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free admission to all ticket holders.

The Pavilion is also running special admission promotions throughout the month.

Starting September 7, Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 5 p.m.

For more information visit, washingtonpavilion.org/.

