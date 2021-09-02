Avera Medical Minute
WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Video of a youth football league referee aggressively grabbing a young athlete by the facemask is circulating online.

WBRC reports the referee involved has been banned from officiating games in the All-County Youth Football League.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, is of a game that was played last weekend between 11- and 12-year-olds in Alabama.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

Now, the player’s family is asking for a public apology from the referee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

