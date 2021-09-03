10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The USF Cougars, Northern Wolves and SMSU Mustangs all lost their openers, although Mike Schmidt’s team too #2 Mankato to OT after leading by 10 in the 4th quarter. Pipestone looked great on opening night in Minnesota while Luverne lost to Redwood Valley and SF Christian won on the volleyball court. And John Stiegelmeier is really impressed with his new starting QB.

