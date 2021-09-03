Avera Medical Minute
‘All-American Blood Drive’ collects donations ahead of Labor Day weekend

(wsaw)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Holiday weekends are when blood donations are in highest demand.

That’s why the Community Blood Bank held its All-American Blood Drive at Avera McKennan Fitness Center Friday. Blood bank officials say they were collecting as much blood as possible to prepare and sustain themselves through the Labor Day weekend holiday.

Officials say they often use hundreds of units of more blood during holiday weekends and with Labor Day weekend upon us, these donations could not come at a better time.

“We’re holding our own. We’ve been very fortunate because not more than three weeks ago, we were in critical need of blood. Right now, we’re just barely holding our own. That’s why when we hold these community events like this, it’s so important for people to support that type of event,” said Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg.

The blood bank offered a free t-shirt, a free pint of custard from Culvers, and three free visits to the Avera McKennan Fitness Center to those who donated.

You can find a list of upcoming blood drives or schedule your own appointment by heading over to cbblifeblood.org.

