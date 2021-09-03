Gov. Noem signals intent to bring abortion restriction legislation to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Texas now has one of the strictest abortion laws in the country and it may not be long before states like South Dakota catch up.

Governor Kristi Noem has signaled on Twitter that she intends to pass an even stricter abortion law this coming legislative session.

“The Texas heartbeat bill is certainly an extremely important bill,” says South Dakota Right to Life Executive Director Dale Bartscher.

That’s the sentiment from both pro-life and pro-choice activists across the country Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to step in before the Texas heartbeat bill went into effect.

Now, Republican governors like Noem are ready to seize the moment.

”We are looking at the Texas law right now because I think it’s phenomenal what we saw come out of the Supreme Court and we would like to consider that. That’s why I have our pro-life advocate looking at that, considering that, seeing if it is something that we could do during a session here,” says Noem.

South Dakota currently only has one abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls. In 2019, 414 abortions were performed in South Dakota.

The way the state’s law stands now, abortions are illegal after twenty-two weeks.

”It’s just disappointing because having an abortion is a private medical decision and one protected under U.S. Constitution. It’s a deeply personal decision, and one that is best left to a woman, her family, and her doctor,” says ACLU of South Dakota Communications Director Jenna Farley.

The ACLU and other pro-choice organizations are intent on fighting for access to abortion.

But Noem, who as recently as April told Dakota News Now she would like to ban abortion completely in the state, is also ready to push forward with a new legal precedent now set.

”This is a huge step because it is a Supreme Court decision, we are going to have to keep working to make sure we are eliminating Roe v. Wade, and that we are protecting every single life That is certainly case law that we can now use, and can continue to build on,” says Noem.

Noem did not give a timeline as to when she may decide to offer a bill to the South Dakota Legislature on this topic.

The regular legislative session is set to begin on January 11.

