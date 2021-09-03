Avera Medical Minute
A Great Labor Day Weekend

Nice, Mild Temps
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to stay partly to mostly cloudy across the region today. That’s going to put a lid on the temperatures. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 70s across the region. The wind shouldn’t be too bad, either. It’s looking like a great day if you want to head out to Huron for the state fair!

Overnight, there’s a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, we’ll see conditions clear out for this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 70s. The clouds should break and we’ll end up with plenty of sunshine across the region. We’ll keep the sunshine around for Labor Day with highs warming into the low to mid 80s!

Right now, it looks like we’ll keep the sunny and dry conditions through most of next week! Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s as we head into the middle of next week. After that, it looks like we’ll warm back into the low to mid 80s for most of us.

